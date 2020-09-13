ROCKFORD—Katie’s Cup, 502 7th St, Rockford, has two events planned on Tuesday.
Katies Cup Conversations: “Policing for the Safety of All” will be held from noon- 1p.m. The event will be held via Zoom (ID# 9450728555) and is free and open to the public. No password is required.
Guest speakers will be Rev. Violet Johnicker, pastor of Brooke Road United Methodist Church, and Rhonda Greer Robinson, president, NAACP - Rockford chapter.
A Campfire Sing-a-long will be held from 7-8 p.m. via Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/KatiesCup). It will be an evening of fun and fellowship as Katie's Cup hosts a remote sing-along. Free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and are tax-deductible.
Katie's Cup is also holding an online art auction as a join partnerhip between Katie's Cup and several independent local artists. Items in the auction are currently on display at Katie's Cup Coffeebar. Bids can be made at www.biddingowl.com/katiescupcoffeebar. The auction will end on Sept. 26.