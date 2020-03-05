ROCKFORD —Katie’s Cup, 502 7th St., Rockford, will host "The Lutheran Church During the Civil Rights Movement," a conversation with Pastor Joe Ellwanger, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., followed by an in-depth workshop from 2-5 p.m, on March 10.
Ellwanger is a Lutheran pastor, author and civil rights activist. He was a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham, Ala., and the only white religious leader included in strategy meetings with Martin Luther King, Jr.
The event is free and open to the public
