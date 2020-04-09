ROCKFORD—The Junior League of Rockford, Inc. (JLR) will celebrate 90 years of impact in the community since its founding on April 11, 1930.
The Junior League of Rockford will hold a Virtual Birthday Party on Saturday in honor of its 90th Anniversary Day. This occasion will bring together past and present Junior League of Rockford members from near and far. Members will share memories, play JLR trivia games and honor JLR’s impact in the community during this stay-at-home, virtual event.
The Junior League of Rockford’s 90th Anniversary Committee also plans to launch its “9 Gifts to the Community” program, which includes nine additional community service projects throughout the year, all aimed at improving the lives of those in Rockford and the surrounding community.
For more information about the Junior League of Rockford, visit online at www.jlrockford.org.
