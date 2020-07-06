In the new normal of coronavirus, outdoor gatherings will be very common this summer. When gathering outdoors, we know we will be joined by those pesky mosquitos! Fortunately, there is no evidence that mosquitos can transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. But mosquitos can transmit several other diseases, like West Nile Virus.
In Wisconsin, an average of 19 people are infected with West Nile Virus each year. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, rash, and nausea and it can lead to encephalitis (swelling of the brain). West Nile Virus is often found in birds. Birds get West Nile Virus from mosquito bites, or from eating infected insects, small mammals or other birds. Mosquitos can then pass the virus from infected birds to humans.
The best way to avoid any diseases transmitted by mosquitos is to prevent mosquito bites.
Tips for preventing mosquito bites:
• Use repellents. When used as directed, insect repellents are the best way to protect yourself and family members from getting sick from mosquito bites. If you are using sunscreen and repellent, apply the sunscreen first. DEET and Picaridin are two effective products. Not sure which repellant is right for you? The EPA has a search tool to help you pick the right product. https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you#searchform
• Avoid them. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants to keep them away from your skin. Treat clothing with permethrin. Use screens on doors and windows to keep them out of your home.
• Reduce the population. Mosquitos lay their eggs in water. Dump any water that collects around your yard in items such as planters, pools, tires, birdbaths, or trash containers at least once per week.
Enjoy your outdoor gatherings and keep those mosquitos away!
Shari Faber is a Health Educator for the Rock County Health Department. If you would like to ask Shari a health-related question to be answered in a future column, e-mail her at Shari.Faber@co.rock.wi.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.