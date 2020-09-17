ROCKFORD —Rockford Park District invites boys and girls ages 5-10 who need extra help with dribbling, shooting and passing to sign up for the Jr. NBA Pre-Season Camp scheduled for 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford.
The camp will be led by Gene Houston. Participants will be grouped according to three age ranges. The registration fee is $30 per person and includes a camp t-shirt.
Those interested should register by Oct. 17 at https://leagues.rockfordparkdistrict.org/hoops or at Park District Customer Service locations.For more information, contact the Park District Youth Sports office at 815-962-7469.