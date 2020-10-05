JANESVILLE —The Janesville Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the League of Women Voters of Janesville invite the public to join them at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 for "Gerrymandering vs. Fair Maps," a virtual event with Matt Rothschild, of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
Attendees will learn about the techniques used to tilt districts in favor of one party over another and how gerrymandering drives today’s political polarization and reduces the power of citizens in a democracy.
Those interested should contact aauwjanesville@gmail.com for an invitation to this virtual event.