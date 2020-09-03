Dan and Jeannine (Weeden) Johnson, of Beloit, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
They were married at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Beloit on Sept. 3., 1955.
Dan is a 1954 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and a retired plumber.
Jeannine graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1953 and is a homemaker.
The couple have four sons, Steve (Jean) Johnson, of Beloit; Jeff (Susan) Johnson, of Beloit; Dennis Johnson (deceased); and Terry (Shelley) Johnson, of Beloit.
They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grand- children.