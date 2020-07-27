JANESVILLE —The Janesville Noon Rotary Club recently announced its new 2020-2021 officers.
The new Officers are Randy Lebakken, president; Lynn Wood, president elect; Lynn Galbraith-Wilson, club secretary; Denise Webb, club treasurer; Vicki Morris, foundation treasurer; and Rick Mueller, sergeant at arms.
Some of the projects Janesville Noon Rotary has taken on include Kids Against Hunger, Camp Rotamer, and the Rotary Botanical Gardens. Additionally, they are supportive of student scholarship and exchange opportunities, as well as educational and fundraising programs.
