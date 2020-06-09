JANESVILLE — The Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk raised more than $38,000 in this year’s effort to help fight hunger around the globe and in local communities.
The April 26 walk was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing. Instead of hundreds of people joining together to walk, everyone set their own course and distance.
ECHO, a Janesville-based organization that helps provide temporary housing, food and transportation to people in need, received 25 percent of the money donated, about $9,100. The rest will be used to fight hunger internationally through the efforts of Church World Service.
Online donations can still be made at www.crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.