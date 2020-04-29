ROCKTON — The Jaimie Cox Memorial Scholarship application submission deadline has been extended to May 29. Applications with required attachments can be submitted by email (PDF) to camacho@rocktonpolice.org or mailed to the following address: Rockton Police Department, Attn: Sgt. Camacho/JCMS Application, 110 E. Main St., Rockton, IL 61072.
Questions can be directed to 815-624-0928 or visit https://www.rocktonpolice.org/jcms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.