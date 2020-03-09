ROCKFORD — Immediately following the 44th Annual St. Patrick's Parade in Rockford on March 14, the Irish Marching Society will host PaddyFest from 4-8 p.m. at Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie St., Rockford.
There will be four stages of Irish and Celtic music and dancers, Irish cuisine, a children's area and, new this year, the Rock River will be dyed green.
The cost is $10 per person; ages 12 and under are admitted free. For more information, visit www.irishmarchingsociety.com.
