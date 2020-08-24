BELOIT —Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! exhibition will be featured Sept. 1-15 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
A project of the Wisconsin Humanities Council in partnership with Centro Hispano, this exhibit shares personal stories of eight Latino immigrants (from Mexico, Uruguay, Honduras and Colombia) who make their home in Wisconsin today.
The exhibition will tour statewide in 2020. Tour information is available online at www.WisconsinImmigrantJourneys.org.
“While at the national level, immigration of people from Mexico, Central and South America is being hotly debated, here in Wisconsin many of us have had little opportunity to meet immigrants from these nations, and to add that kind of personal knowledge to our understanding of the policy discussion,” said Dena Wortzel, executive director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council (WHC). “The humanities help us deepen our understanding of individual lives and how each of us fits into the larger whole. That’s our goal with this exhibit, which shares stories of people whose lives may not be well understood or visible to many of their Wisconsin neighbors.”
To create the exhibit, the WHC worked with Centro Hispano who helped identify Latino immigrants willing to participate in the project.
“We collaboratively invited respected journalist, Bill Berry and photojournalist, Gary Porter, to join the team,” said Karen Menéndez Coller, Centro Hispano Executive Director. “Together with eight immigrants, we created this powerful exhibition, called: Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! We couldn’t be more excited to share this wonderful and important work with residents of Dane county and beyond.”
Visitors to the exhibit have been moved by the stories. One commented, “I’m nearly in tears. Thanks for sharing these folks’ stories and messages.”
