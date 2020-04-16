ROSCOE — The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District #1 is celebrating 80 years of service throughout 2020. The old Roscoe Fire Department became a fire district on April 4, 1940.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Don Shoevlin reminisces, “It is a surreal feeling to look back in our history and see the progress that has been made over the past 80 years. We have had strong leadership—only eight fire chiefs in our history, members with a vision and commitment, the strong support from Winnebago County, Village Boards that we serve, and the citizens we protect.
“The success of our Fire District has been driven on the foundation built by its members over the years and will remain that for many years to come. It is an honor for me to serve in the position of Fire Chief for the past 12 years and a small part of the foundation.”
