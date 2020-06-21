ROCKFORD — Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park and Trailside Equestrian Centre invite youth ages 5-16 to spend summer days learning to ride a horse or improving their riding skills at horse or pony camp this season. Campers will enjoy learning about grooming, tacking and basic horse care while having fun with classic and horse related games, and arts and crafts.
For camp descriptions, schedules and fees, check the Park District’s Spring/Summer 2020 Program Guide at ww.rockfordparkdistrict.org/guides. Sessions begin July 6 and early registration is encouraged.
Register at www.lockwoodpark.com or contact Customer Service at 815-987-8800.
