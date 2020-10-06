MILTON —Hoo's Woods will present a "Hawks and Harvest" program at Tallgrass Prairies, 3129 County Road N. Milton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
The cost is $10 per person and suitable for all ages. Registration is required and group size is limited. Registration can be made at hooswoods.org.
During the program, attendees will meet three non-releasable education hawks. Immediately following the program, Hoo's Woods will release a rehabilitated red-tailed hawk over the prairie.
Participants are welcome to take a relaxing walk on the prairie on the mowed paths. Bring your own chair for the raptor program. There is lots of room to socially distance. Masks required upon entry but may be removed once seated or while on the prairie.