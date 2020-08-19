Hoo's Woods has two events scheduled in the coming weeks in Milton.
"Birds with your Bestie!" will be held at Timber Hill Winery, located at Storr's Lake Road, Milton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 29. The cost is $15 per person and includes a mimosa, a raptor education program and a thank you gift from Hoo's Woods. Breakfast pizza will be available for purchase.
Talons at Tallgrass with Kestrel Release will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Tallgrass Prairie, 3129 East Country Road N, Milton. Hoo's Woods will be releasing four American Kestrel falcons over the open prairie. A raptor program will be held at 11 a.m. Guests should bring their own chairs for the raptor program. The cost is $10 per person.
Registration for these events can be found at hosswoods.org.