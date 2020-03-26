MILTON—The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center as the “Give Back Nonprofit” of 2020.
Hoo’s Woods gives back to the community through its public education programs, public releases and rescues.
The Milton Chamber will also be donating a new refrigerator and microwave purchased from Shumway Appliance, LED lighting and installation from Kenyon Electric for the clinic.
Most recently, Hoo’s Woods was at Storr’s Lake in early March to release a rehabilitated barred owl.
The owl was admitted in the winter after being struck by a vehicle near Watertown. After some TLC at the center, he was ready to fly again.
Over 100 people of all ages turned out for the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.