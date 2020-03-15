The Hononegah Woman’s Club (HWC) will meet at Talcott Library, 101 E. Main St. Rockton, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. The program for the evening will be a demonstration of chair yoga, and there will be plenty of chairs available for participant's use.
The hostess for the evening is Marianne Mueller. HWC is a service organization that supports the community thru scholarships, camperships, local food pantry and ongoing community needs. Guests are always welcome. HWC meets the 4th Thursday of the month at the Talcott Free Library in Rockton. For more information, email hwcrocktonil@gmail.com
