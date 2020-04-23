JANESVILLE – Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville announced they will once again offer curbside pick-up beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Curbside Pick-Up will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. Patrons will need to call 608-758-6600 or email curbside@hedbergpubliclibrary.org to place holds on a maximum of 10 items and arrange for a pick-up time. Online holds through the catalog will not be available.
At their scheduled time, patrons should follow one of the procedures below.
For Drive-Up:
• Pull into our circle drive and stay in your car with windows closed.
• Call 608-758-6600 to alert staff of your arrival.
• Have library card or photo ID ready. Staff will verify ID through closed front passenger window.
• Staff will place items in rear passenger seat or trunk.
For Walk-Up:
• Walk up to the library’s lower-level double doors.
• Call 608-758-6600 to alert staff of your arrival.
• Have library card or photo ID ready. Staff will verify ID through glass door.
• Step back at least six feet from library doors.
• Once you have stepped back, staff will open doors to place items on the ground.
• Wait until doors close to retrieve your items.
Due dates will be adjusted and library items do not need to be returned during the closure. No fines will be assessed at this time. If you wish to return library items, you may use the library’s external drop box, located on the south end of the covered parking lot. Staff will not accept returns via Curbside Pick-Up.
For questions regarding, email questions@hedbergpubliclibrary.org or call 608-758-6600 and leave a message.
