JANESVILLE— In conjunction with Art Infusion week, the Janesville Art League and Rock County Historical Society are hosting a family friendly scavenger hunt for hearts.
Take a photo by a heart display and post it on the Facebook Heart Hunt event page with the hashtag #heartartjvl between now and midnight on Sept. 6 and each picture will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket prize. Pictures including downtown hearts are worth one entry and the around town hearts are worth two entries.
Pictures must be posted on the Facebook Heart Hunt event page before midnight on Sept. 6 , be made “public,” and include the hashtag, #heartartjvl . All hearts are outside or can be seen from the outside. Participants should remain on the sidewalk and off any landscaping or planting areas. Social distancing guidelines must be maintained at all times.
For details, go to the Janesville Art League Facebook page: www.facebook.com/janesvilleartleague