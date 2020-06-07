JANESVILLE—The Rock County Historical Society and Janesville Art League recently partnered for a community art project to celebrate health care workers at SSM Health in Janesville.
On Thursday morning, several dozen wooden hearts decorated by members of the Janesville Art League were placed near the entrances to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St.
The cutouts share messages of appreciation and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This (display) really shows caregivers that we think they are heroes,” said SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation - Janesville Executive Director Dona Hohensee.
Dave Thompson, Rock County Historical docent, and Gaylen Reilly, a Rock County Historical Society volunteer, worked together to install the display.
“It’s important to show everyone that we’re in this together as we try to combat COVID-19,” Thompson said. “This brings unity and is a way to show community pride in our health care workers.”
For community members wondering how they can continue to support St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville, one of the most-needed items are cloth masks.
“We have a great group of crafters who are currently making masks for us, but many of them are starting to head back to work now,” Hohensee said. “We would appreciate any donations we could receive. Please call 608-373-8015 to learn more.”
