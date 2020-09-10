JANESVILLE —The Rock County Council on Aging is offering a six-week educational class, “Healthy Eating for Successful Living in Older Adults.” The program is designed for older persons to help build a sense of empowerment as they incorporate healthy changes into their life. Participants will learn more about nutrition and how lifestyle changes can promote better health.
Some of the topics covered in this program are healthy cooking and eating healthy on a budget, as well as how to identify nutritious food choices, adapt favorite recipes, overcome cravings and set reasonable goals.
The program will be held once a week for six weeks from 10 a.m.-noon beginning Sept. 21 through Oct. 26 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Transportation may be available.
There is no charge for the workshop, but pre-registration is required by Sept. 17. To register or for more information, contact the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-757-5309 or register online at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging (click on classes).
Class size is limited to 6-8 participants to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required to be worn by participants and the instructor.