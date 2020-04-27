Rabies is a fatal disease that is responsible for more than 50,000 deaths worldwide each year and is generally considered untreatable after symptoms start. Fortunately, rabies deaths in the United States are rare due to successful animal control and vaccination programs. The virus is still very present in our wildlife so the continuation of these programs, as well as individual prevention steps, is necessary to keep the disease at bay.
Rabies is transmitted to humans through a bite or scratch of an infected animal. Any mammal is capable of carrying the virus. This means, besides being cautious when interacting with wild animals, you should ensure your pets are protected as well since they are much more likely to come into contact with infected wildlife. This also means that a bite or scratch from our furry family members is a rabies transmission risk. In Rock County, law enforcement officers issue over 400 animal bite orders every year to address this.
Rabies is 100% preventable and prevention starts with you.
• Ensure pets (cats and dogs) are vaccinated against rabies.
• Do not interact or let pets interact with wild animals.
• Exclude bats from living areas of your home, by keeping screens in good repair and closing up any small openings that could allow them to enter.
• Be a responsible owner and take steps to prevent your pet from biting people.
If you feel you have been bitten or scratched by an animal:
• Thoroughly wash wounds with soap and water.
• Contact your healthcare provider. Antibiotic treatment and tetanus vaccination may be needed.
• If it is a domestic owned animal (cats or dogs), contact your local law enforcement and provide as much detail of the incident as possible.
• If it is a wild animal and you can do it safely, capture or contain the animal. Contact the Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) immediately. DO NOT DESTROY OR RELEASE the animal.
• Bats in your home require special consideration. If you have one in the living areas of your home, try to safely capture it and contact the RCPHD immediately even if you know there is no known bite or scratch.
• If the animal cannot be captured or located contact the RCPHD immediately.
In nearly all cases, observation or testing of the animal can eliminate the need to administer the series of injections to prevent rabies. To report an animal bite contact your local police department by calling 608-757-2244.
More information on rabies can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/.
–– This column was written by Matt Wesson, Environmental Health Supervisor with the Rock County Public Health Department.
