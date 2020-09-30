Many parents of new babies worry about sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Healthcare providers and researchers do not know the exact causes of SIDS. SIDS is the sudden, unexpected death of a baby younger than one year of age that doesn’t have a known cause even after a complete investigation. These deaths often happen during sleep or in the baby’s sleep area. Research shows parents and caregivers can help reduce the risk of SIDS.
Creating safe sleeping areas for babies is critical for safety. With any crib, bassinet or play yard, follow these rules:
• Place baby on his/her back for all sleep times.
• Properly assemble cribs, bassinets and play yards. Follow installation instructions and if you are unsure of directions call the manufacturer.
• Use a firm, flat sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved crib.
• Make sure there are no gaps larger than two fingers between the sides of the crib and the mattress.
• In play yards, only use the mattress pad provided and do not add extra padding.
• To prevent suffocation, never place pillows or thick quilts in a baby’s sleeping area.
• Never place a crib near a window with blinds, curtain cords or baby monitor cords as babies can become strangled by the cords.
• Keep your baby’s sleep area in the same room where you sleep.
• Look for any safety recalls on cribs (https://www.cpsc.gov/SafeSleep).
• Do not cover your baby’s head or allow your baby to get too hot. A baby can overheat due to clothes, blankets or room temperature.
• To keep a baby warm, try a sleep sack or sleep clothing that doesn’t require additional covers.
Additional recommendations include:
• Breastfeed your baby.
• Offer a pacifier at naptime and bedtime.
• Do not smoke during pregnancy, and do not smoke or allow smoking around your baby.
• Do not drink alcohol or use illegal drugs during pregnancy.
• Visit your baby’s health care provider for regular checkups.
Safe sleep habits save babies’ lives.
Alison Chouinard is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department.