Home should be a place of safety and refuge, but there can be hidden dangers. With people spending more time at home during the pandemic, it is a great time to review some home health and safety tips.
Did you know?
• Houses built before 1978 can contain lead paint which causes a range of health problems, especially for children.
• Radon gas causes around 488 lung cancer deaths each year in Wisconsin.
• Carbon monoxide kills an average of 18 Wisconsinites annually.
• Asthma attacks, which are often triggered by irritants in the home, cause around 800 emergency room visits each year in Rock County.
• Accidents can happen in the home when items like rugs or furniture are not properly secured.
Take action to make your home a safer and healthier place for your family.
1) Keep it contaminant-free. Common contaminants in the home include lead paint, radon, and toxic chemicals. Reduce the dangers of lead paint by fixing any chipped or peeling paint in homes built before 1978. Have children tested for lead at one and two years of age if there is a potential for exposure. Not sure if you have radon? A radon test kit can be purchased from the Rock County Public Health Department for $11. Safely store any toxic chemicals and don’t allow smoking inside your home. If you have a well, test it annually for nitrates and bacteria. Test kits are available at the Rock County Public Health Department.
2) Keep it dry. Dampness in your home can create a welcoming environment for mites, roaches, rodents, and molds, all of which can be triggers for asthma attacks. Keep it dry by fixing leaks in the roof or foundation, and checking for leaky pipes.
3) Keep it pest-free. Exposure to mice and cockroaches can trigger asthma attacks. Store food in pest-resistant containers, seal cracks and openings, and use non-toxic pest control methods like sticky-traps, baits in closed containers, and boric acid powder.
4) Keep it safe. Secure any loose rugs or tripping hazards. Secure any furniture or appliances that could fall over. Store poisons away from children in properly labeled containers. Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home and test them annually.
Give your home a safety checkup to prevent these health and safety hazards. If you have questions about lead, radon, or well water quality, contact the Rock County Public Health Department at 608-757-5440.
Shari Faber is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department.