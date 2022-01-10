By the time you read this it will be a brand new year. Lots of interesting stuff will happen in 2022. Among them will be the birth of new babies. There were lots of them last year. There’s no reason to think this year will be different, Maternity wards will be humming, or bawling.
Babies have a way of growing up, becoming children, and asking their parents tough questions. In 10 or 15 years last year’s babies might be asking the close adults in their lives why four astronauts came back from the space station wearing diapers, or how their parents stood the noise of non-electric cars, or how Elon Musk managed to lose $50 billion in just two days, or whether or not they themselves were conceived in the back seat of a self-driven vehicle.
I too was once a baby, and some people, such as my wife and close friends, think I still am. I was born in the last year of World War II and have sometimes wondered what sorts of questions I might have asked my own parents when I was a teenager. One thing is sure: I would not have been quizzing them about self-driven cars or space stations. It is true that a great science fiction writer, in the year I was born, imagined communications satellites in outer space. But everyone but sci-fi fans thought he was nuts. My own parents might have shared this opinion.
In fact, though, I don’t recall asking my parents any hard questions about the year I was born. I do remember asking them if my weekly allowance could be raised—the answer was always no—whether or not they thought I should watch less TV (the answer was always that I should watch less and study more).
If I had asked them more historical questions, they would have mostly circled back to the end of World War II. This was the year that Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan surrendered. There are old photos of the streets of Beloit in which there seemed to be two people for every square inch in downtown Beloit, all of them wearing celebratory grins.
I might have asked my parents who collaborators and deserters were, and why they were shot in Europe while I was sleeping safely in my crib. I might have asked them how just a few ounces of something called plutonium could incinerate two big cities in Japan. I might have asked them if they knew anything about something called “computers” and why they had to be so big as to take up what would have been our entire ranch house.
I might have asked them why traitors had such funny names, such as “Lord Haw-Haw” or “Tokyo Rose.” I could have asked them why the Japanese wouldn’t surrender unless they could keep someone they called “the emperor.” Or I might asked them why Hitler waited until the day before his suicide to get married. Or why the United States drafted old Nazi scientists to help with our rocket and space program.
But not all the questions would have been about the war. Here are a few:
“You mean, once upon a time the only way you could know who won an Oscar was to read about it in the newspaper?”
“How did the world get along without Sylvester the Cat, Pepe LePew, and Casper the Friendly Ghost?”
“What did you two do when you got sick when there wasn’t any penicillin around?”
“How on earth did you write before ballpoint pens?”
“How did you wake up before clock radios?”
All this stuff was just getting started when I was-I’ll admit it-a bottle baby. Yet I never asked my parents anything about any of it. I do remember, once, when my parents and I were waiting for the movie SINGING IN THE RAIN to start and a nice neighbor offered me a fifty cent piece just because I existed a few doors down from him. I asked my parents if I could accept it. They said I could but must never think I deserved it.
it’s at that point that I should have turned to them and asked, “Why did Argentina enter World War II only a few weeks before it ended?”
But I didn’t. I found SINGING IN THE RAIN boring. I might have asked my parents if I could find a different movie house, one that featured Sylvester the Cat.
I didn’t ask them that question either.
Tom McBride is author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery.