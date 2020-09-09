BELOIT — Green Knolls at Beloit, a nursing home and rehabilitation center, held a parade on Friday as a way to put a smile on the face of the residents as well as their loved ones.
On that bright and sunny day, dozens of decorated vehicles, including a motorcycle, and even a clown circled the Green Knolls at Beloit honking their horns and cheering the residents. Vehicles were decorated, people were holding signs and waving.
The residents all had huge smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the fun signs, but it was seeing their families that brought them the most joy. Many residents were seeing their loved ones for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown began.
Green Knolls is also planning an outdoor concert with an Elvis impersonator on Sept. 22, weather permitting. Staff are working hard to keep residents’ spirits high as they continue to keep them safe.
Following CDC guidelines, Green Knolls at Beloit has been having patio and window visits for residents and their family and friends.