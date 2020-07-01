BELOIT — Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 2447 Park Ave. in Beloit, will host the ordination and installation of a new pastor in a special 3 p.m. service on July 19.
The new pastor is Micah Koelpin (sounds like bell peen), a 2020 graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, Wis. Good Shepherd will be the first parish in the public ministry for Koelpin.
Koelpin is from Dallas, Texas, where his father is a pastor. He is married to Hillery and they have one child, Zeke.
Koelpin says, “I enjoy playing soccer (looking forward to joining some sort of league in the area), running, being outdoors, traveling, and meeting and getting to know people. We're looking forward to learning more about Beloit and the people who live here.”
Good Shepherd Lutheran is a church in the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) and has served the Beloit area since 1957.
