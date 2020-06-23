ROCKFORD — Rockford Park District invites families and beginner golfers of all ages to enjoy drop-in Golf Sunday Fun Days scheduled after 3 p.m. every Sunday, July 5 through Oct. 25, at Ingersoll and Sinnissippi golf courses in Rockford. Admission is $5 per person. Sanitized clubs for adults and youth will be available for use at the course. No registration is needed.
The Fun Days feature nine holes of play from the easy tees, a slower pace of play, plus explanations of golf etiquette and rules. A meal deal will also be available for purchase.
To learn more about the Park District’s year-round golf programs for all ages; program and event information is available at www.golfrockford.org or at 815-987-8800, where information about support, equipment, and programs for golfers with disabilities is also available.
