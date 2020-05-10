ROCKFORD — Starting tonight, Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens (NCG) will be “Glowing for Grads” as a special way to celebrate the Class of 2020.
To show its support and help make students smile, NCG will be lit in specific colors on select nights. The school, university, or college featured each night will also be recognized on the marquee. Lights will go on at dusk and stay on throughout the night allowing for plenty of time for students and families to enjoy.
To view the light schedule, visit https://nicholasconservatory.com/glowing-for-grads.
