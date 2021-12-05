Kelly Willoughby assists family arriving to pick up a gingerbread house kit at the Eclipse Center Saturday. Volunteers had 250 gingerbread house kits to distribute during the drive-through Gingerbread Extravaganza, put on by Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties.
Scarlett Kirkpatrick puts gingerbread house building kits in a car that arrived at the Eclipse Center Saturday morning. The kits were being given to those who signed up for the Gingerbread Extravaganza, put on by Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties.
BELOIT—Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties exceeded their expectations in funds raised. in this year’s Gingerbread Extravaganza.
Beth Tallon, public relations manager for Community Action, said the Gingerbread Extravaganza normally raises about $15,000 each year thanks to sponsors, gingerbread kit orders and the auction that is part of the event. This year, as of Saturday, sponsors and kit sales totaled about $17,000 and the auction had brought in about $3,000 as of Saturday. The auction continued through Sunday.
Volunteers had orders for 250 gingerbread house kits, but Tallon said those who ordered the kits did not have to pick them up on Saturday.
For the second year in a row, the event was held in a drive-through fashion because of to health safety guidelines suggested due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, children and their families could gather together to build their gingerbread houses and show them off to their friends.
At the event at the Eclipse Center Saturday, people stayed in their cars as volunteers provided curbside delivery of their gingerbread kits.
There also was an appearance by Santa Clause who was available for pictures with children and families, in a socially distant fashion.
All funds raised through the Gingerbread Extravaganza go toward the programs of Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, which offers programs and services to fight poverty. Community Action can help people through programs for at-risk youth, affordable housing, child care, pre-school and school age children’s programs and more.