BELOIT — The Downtown Beloit Association has remodeled its traditional Fridays in the Park into Fridays in the Parking Lot. Each Friday a different downtown restaurant will serve lunch, drive-thru style, using its parking lot behind the business.
Fridays in the Parking Lot will begin from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. this Friday when Pig Iron Pub and Grub will be serving lunch. On the menu is turkey club wrap, chips, chocolate chip cookie and a drink. The cost is $7.
Lunch will be for drive up customers only. Exact change is required.
