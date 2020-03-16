ROCKFORD — Rockford Park District's Atwood Center invites all ages to experience “In the Outdoors,” presented by Rock River Disposal, a series of free activities held one Saturday a month, April 18 through October 17, rain or shine, at 334-acre Seth B. Atwood Park, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford.
The entire family can enjoy a few hours of fun experiencing and learning about nature and aspects of the park through the variety of two-hour morning, afternoon and evening outdoor and indoor programs.
The next three sessions are scheduled as follows:
• 7-9 p.m., April 18 , “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” - Experience a night hike followed by s’mores around the campfire. Staff-guided hikes begin at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., May 16, “Campfire Cooking” - Create a tasty hot dish, plus a sweet treat for dessert. To guarantee food availability, call ahead for this session.
• 1-3 p.m., June 20, “ Summer Solstice Fun in the Sun” - Do some experiments and create some crafts to celebrate the sun on the first day of summer.
More information can be found at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/atwood or call 815-966-8747.
