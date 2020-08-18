ROCKFORD —Rockford Park District's Atwood Center invites all ages to experience In the Outdoors, presented by Rock River Disposal, a series of free activities held select Saturdays through Oct. 17, rain or shine, at 334-acre Seth B. Atwood Park, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford.
The next sessions are scheduled as follows:
• Sneak Beak from noon-2 p.m. on Sept. 19 -Help Atwood’s birds of prey handlers prepare a meal for the birds and observe feeding time from outside.
• Campfire Cooking from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 26 - Create a tasty hot dish, plus a sweet treat for dessert.
• Tree Trunk-or-Treat from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 17 - Experience a fun version of trunk-or-treat for the Halloween season. Come in costume to enjoy collecting candy in the woods, or bring your own s’mores to enjoy by the fire. For the brave, an optional spooky solo hike through the WW I target pit is also available.
Advance registration is now required for each In the Outdoors sessions. Register at www.atwoodpark.org/programs.