FOOTVILLE— Due to COVID-19 safer at home orders, the annual Footville Community Rummage Sales were postponed in April. Footville’s rummage sales have been rescheduled to Sept. 11-12.
To keep shoppers and those holding rummage sales safe, it is asked that everyone wear a mask, maintain six feet apart for social distancing and use hand sanitizer or wash their hands regularly.
The Village of Footville has paid to have two portable toilets available during the sales. These will be located at Woodstock Trucking, 360 Gilbert St., and Old Footville State Bank: 158 Depot St.
Sale locations and other details are available on the Facebook page “Footville Community Rummage Sale.”