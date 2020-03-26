BELOIT —Nutrition and Health Associates, Inc. (NHA) recently received a contribution of $3,000 from First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) for its Early Literacy Initiative efforts in Rock County that supports Beloit’s Literacy for Life program and United Way Blackhawk Region Imagination Library literacy activities.
The donation will be used to purchase books for over 1400 pre-school aged children served by Nutrition and Health Associates.
Beloit’s Literacy for Life program is a community endeavor to build traditions for literacy and learning. NHA’s Executive Director Susan Stein said “NHA feels strongly that Beloit’s Literacy for Life Initiative is a program that NHA and the entire community can support and First National Bank and Trust is and has been a great community partner to us.”
“First National Bank is proud to support the work of NHA,” said Chelsea Ballou, senior vice president-director of digital banking for FNBT and NHA board member. “Their work along with the Literacy for Life initiative helps provide the sound advice needed to encourage reading and interaction with children which benefits our entire community family.”
