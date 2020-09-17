Seasonal influenza, or flu, is an illness that affects the respiratory system. It is usually spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of the flu can include:
• Temperature of 100⁰F or higher or feeling feverish
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Headaches
• Fatigue (tiredness)
• Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children than adults)
A yearly flu shot is the best way to protect yourself against the flu. “This year will be especially important for everyone to get a flu shot to avoid potential complications with COVID-19,” said Rock County Public Health Department Health Officer, Noel Sandoval. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”
Your flu shot will protect you and those around you who cannot get the flu shot. Children under the age of 6 months and some people with other conditions are not able to get the flu shot. When you get a flu shot, you greatly reduce the risk of spreading the flu to others. Even though the flu shot is not 100% effective, your body will be better prepared to fight off the flu if you do get it.
In addition to the flu shot, precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also help prevent the spread of the flu. Everyone should get their flu shot as soon as possible and remember the 3 W’s:
• Wash Your Hands
• Wear Your Cloth Face Covering
• Watch Your Distance
To get your flu shot, contact your healthcare provider or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a location near you. For more information about the flu and flu vaccine, visit www.cdc.gov/flu.
Rock County Public Health Department serves Rock County citizens by collaborating with partners to ensure a healthy, thriving Rock County. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.