BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center’s 2022 Fish Frenzy Fundraiser to benefit the Beloit area community is in full swing.
Community members have shown their creativity by decorating more than 50 wooden fish cutouts with their choice of materials and donating them to the Beloit Art Center. The fish are swimming in the gardens across from the First National Bank and more fish can be found in the windows of Walnut Creek and the Villager Art Gallery, and inside the Beloit Art Center and Northwoods Premium. A big thank you to Frank Meier for the materials and time to make the fish garden a reality and to Betsy Schmiechen from the Villager for all her help and support on the project.
The decorated fish will be auctioned and the proceeds will be used to offer free art and fitness classes at the Beloit Art Center for those in our community that are undergoing cancer treatment.
Many studies have been conducted on the benefits of art therapy on cancer patients. Art therapy has been found useful for supporting patients during the stress of such things as surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy treatments.
“Creating art gives us more than what one might expect,” said Beloit Art Center Board member and cancer survivor Nancy Mayhew. “It keeps us in the moment, gives us happiness, and reduces negative emotions like worry, stress, anxiety, and fear. In 2012, while she was undergoing cancer treatment, I taught my sister how to make garden mosaics. I saw the joy it brought her and how, for a while she was able to forget about her worries and fears. In 2018 it was my turn to go through cancer treatment. I turned to my art to get me through. I was able to let go of all the negative emotions that accompany cancer diagnosis and treatment, and I felt that even if I did not survive, there would be something of me left in this world. The Fish Fundraising Project came out of my knowing the difference creating art can make for a cancer patient.”
Area residents can support the project by bidding on the fish art works. Beloit Auction & Realty, Inc. will be donating their service and partnering with the Beloit Art Center to auction off the fish using their online auction platform. Community members will be able to help cancer patients and “win” their favorite fish by bidding online at the Beloit Auction website or using the Beloit Auction app. You can bid on your favorite fish at www.beloitauction.com from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15.