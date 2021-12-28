I don’t typically make New Year’s Resolutions. I figure if something is worth doing, I should just go ahead and do it. I don’t really see the point in waiting until January 1st to start eating healthy foods when I can start eating healthy foods right now. And if I’m honest, I also don’t like to fail. You can’t fail at a resolution if you don’t set one to begin with, right?
But this year feels different for some reason. Maybe it’s because I feel like setting some goals for myself? Or because, although I don’t like to fail, I’m also very competitive and I want to win at something? Or perhaps it is a little bit of both because I am just so done with 2021 (and 2020 for that matter) and I need to kick 2022 off to a good start? Whatever the reason, I’m going to set some goals for the upcoming year and I’m going to use online resources available at Beloit Public Library to reach them.
To start, I want to read books written by authors I haven’t read before. Beloit Public Library subscribes to NoveList, an online resource that helps readers connect to books based on their reading preferences, so finding new authors should be a breeze. Next, I want to learn a new language. Okay, that might be a lofty goal. Let’s change that to learning enough Spanish to be able to ask where the bathroom is if I find myself in Spain. I should be able to do that by visiting either Transparent Language or Gale Courses. Both of those resources have basic and advanced language courses that I can explore. And finally, I want to brush up on my calligraphy skills. Good thing for me I can take a Beginning Calligraphy course on Creativebug, a free arts and crafts online resource. And the best part about all of this learning I’m going to do? It’s all free to anyone who has a Beloit Public Library card (which is also free!). Just visit us at www.beloitlibrary.org and click on the Resources tab to access these online resources and many more.
And, as always, be sure to check out these books available now at your Beloit Public Library.
Eat Like the Animals: What Nature Teaches Us About the Science of Heathy Eating written by David Raubenheimer. From wild baboons to gooey slime molds, most every living organism instinctually knows how to balance their diets, except modern-day humans. When and why did we lose this ability, and how can we get it back? (Book Description)
My Broken Language: A Memoir written by Quiara Alegriá Hudes. Weaving together Hudes’s love of music with the songs of her family, the lessons of North Philly with those of Yale, this is a multimythic dive into home, memory, and belonging—narrated by an obsessed girl who fought to become an artist so she could capture the world she loved in all its wild and delicate beauty. (Book Description)
Squirrel’s New Year’s Resolution written by Pat Miller. Squirrel knows that New Year’s Day is a great day for making resolutions! But what does it mean to make a resolution, anyway? As she makes visits around the forest she learns about New Year’s resolutions and helps her friends get started on theirs. (Children’s Book Description)