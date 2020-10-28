ROCKFORD—The Rockford Midtown Market will host its last market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday at the RPS205 Administration building parking lots across from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh St., Rockford. People are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing, parking every other parking space.
For this Saturday, there will be four trick-or-treat stands for candy distribution from 10-noon. Pumpkins, apples, apple cider donuts and lots of produce will be for sale, as well as a pumpkin sling shot. Guests are welcome to bring their own smaller pumpkin to sling.
For questions, contact Brian Ohme at rockfordmidtownmarket@gmail.com or fisti www.rockfordmidtownmarket.com.