ROCKFORD — A free lecture by renowned farmer and author, Joel F. Salatin, is planned to honor the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at 6 p.m. on April 25 at Rock Valley College
Physical Education Center, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford.
Salatin’s presentation will be "Healing The Planet One Plate at a Time," which will address the link between what we eat and the landscape legacy we bequeath to our children.
Salatin is a farmer, lecturer and writer who has authored 12 books. His speaking and writing reflect dirt-under-the-fingernails experience punctuated with humor. Salatin’s books will be for sale at the event and a book signing will occur after the presentation.
This free community presentation is sponsored by the Four Rivers Environmental Coalition.
For more information contact Joe Haverly at J.Haverly@rockvalleycollege.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.