Family Services to hold virtual fundraiser and forum
Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., will hold its first-ever virtual fundraiser and community forum at 4 p.m. from Oct. 1-8.
The forum will shine a spotlight on the challenges intensified by COVID-19 that many families confront in our community and on the work of Family Services with families to strengthen their children’s futures.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Carolyn Heinrich, researcher and professor at Vanderbilt University and advocate for children, families and communities across America and the world.
The event will also include Carol Wickersham, Beloit College professor and social justice advocate; Quint Studer, philanthropist and leadership consultant; and David Zibolski, outgoing City of Beloit chief of police.
To register for this free event, go to familyservices1.org/buildresilience.
Candy Cane Bazaar and Bake Sale is cancelled
ROCKFORD —Due to COVID-19 and concern for everyone’s health and well-being, the 44th annual Candy Cane Bazaar and Bake Sale is cancelled. It typically is held the first Saturday in October at St. Anskar’s Episcopal Church, 4801 Spring Creek Road.
Those with the event are looking forward to meeting everyone in October of 2021 when it celebrates its 45th year.