ROCKFORD —Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park invites everyone to get outdoors and enjoy “Fall on the Farm,” scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Saturday in October, rain or shine, at 5201 Safford Road, Rockford.
Visitors can hand-pick pumpkins, visit the petting zoo, ride a pony or take a horseback trail ride, enjoy games, a corn maze, a food truck concession, and many more activities.
The weekly events feature paid activities as well as free activities. Admission to enter the park is free. For the full list of event activities and fees, visit www.lockwoodpark.com/fallonthefarm.