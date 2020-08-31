Fall in-person and virtual classes set at Discovery Center
ROCKFORD—Discovery Center Museum, 711 North Main St., Rockford, is adding two new categories of classes to its fall offerings. In addition to classes for homeschool students, Discovery Center is opening those classes to children who will be doing virtual learning through their schools, yet have a schedule that allows them to enjoy some supplemental learning through either an in-person or online class. The museum’s education staff have also developed “Intensives”—classes digging deep into subjects as students meet in person once a week for six weeks.
All classes are for children ages 7 and older. Families can choose a date and time that works best for their schedule, as well as choose between in-person or virtual classes (virtual classes are on Fridays only).
The cost is $11 for Discovery Center members and $13 for the public. Fees are per child per class. Advance registration is required. Registration closes at 3 p.m. on the Monday the week before a class.
To see a schedule of classes or to register, visit www.discoverycentermuseum.org, or call 815-963-6769.
NSLD to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month
North Suburban Library District (NSLD) will celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month in September. Patrons who get a new library card or renew an expired card before Sept. 30 will receive a prize and will be entered into a special drawing.
Cards are free if you live in the library’s district. Children ages 5-17 can get a library card with a parent or guardian.
North Suburban Library District has two locations at 5562 Clayton Circle in Roscoe and 6340 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park.
Visit www.northsuburbanlibrary.org for a complete list of library services.