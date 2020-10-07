WHITEWATER—UW-Whitewater Continuing Education is once again offering its popular online course "Beer Matters." This six week course is an opportunity to explore the history of beer from medieval times through today. Beer lovers, history buffs, and anyone looking to learn more about Wisconsin’s unofficial beverage are invited to join in online.
"Beer Matters" begins Oct. 19 and is open to anyone 21 and older. Each week will feature a new theme related to beer and will include lectures and discussions. Participants can join in at their convenience and will have the opportunity to discuss their favorite craft brews, share homebrewing resources and events, and get to know each other in the online classroom. There will also be live “virtual happy hours” with special guests who will share their expertise on topics like fermentation and local brewing history. Karl Brown, associate professor of history at UW-Whitewater and former professional brewmaster in the U.S. and Europe, will teach the course.
The cost is $25 for the six-week session. Register online at http://www.uww.edu/ce/beer-matters. Contact Kari Borne at bornek@uww.edu with questions.