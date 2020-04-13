WINNEBAGO COUNTY — 815 Outside recently announced a new initiative, the Explore 20 in 2020 Challenge, to get more people outside enjoying natural areas in Winnebago County. The Challenge is a friendly competition inviting local residents, of all ages and backgrounds, to visit 20 local parks, preserves, trails and outdoor attractions, document their visits on social media, and qualify for prize drawings.
Participants will benefit from spending time outside, discover local natural areas and have a chance to win prizes. All are asked to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.
To participate, register at 815outside.com/explore-20-in-2020-contest between April 12 and Sept. 7, and then visit 20 different locations on the 815 Outside Map including areas of Forest Preserves of Winnebago County, Severson Dells Nature Center, Rockford Park District, Nature at the Confluence and Nygren Wetland Preserve. After attending a location, post pictures to social media using #815outside and #Explore20in2020. Those who aren’t on social media can still participate by emailing photos to info@815outside.com.
Each person who successfully completes visiting the 20 different locations, will be entered into a drawing.
815 Outside was born out of the idea that Winnebago County has almost 20,000 acres of green space between forest preserves, parks and land trust properties, many of which are underutilized.
