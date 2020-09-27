The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., has events planned throughout the month of October. Events are free and open to the public, although many now require registration due to space restrictions and limitations on attendance. To register, visit www.beloitlibrary.org.
Children
• Music and Movement Story Time—11 a.m. on Mondays. Best for children ages 3-6. Registration is required.
• ABC Playgroup—11 a.m. on Tuesdays. A fun way for 3- and 4-year-olds to learn reading skills. Registration is required.
• Preschool Story Time—11 a.m. on Wednesdays. For kids ages 6 and younger; siblings always welcome. Registration is required.
• Welty’s Wild Ones—9:30 a.m. on Fridays. For ages 3-6. Join staff from Welty Environmental Center to explore the natural world. Registration is required.
School Age
• Magic Tree House Book Club—3:30 p.m. on Thursdays (except Oct. 29). For grades 2-6. Registration is required.
Teens
• Teen Paint Afternoon—3 p.m. on Oct. 31. Registration is required.
Adults
• Stateline Night Writers via ZOOM—6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. If you’d like to join, email Jerry at jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
• Library Resources for Home Learning—4 p.m. on Oct. 6. In person or online via Facebook Live. Registration is required for in-person participation.
• Putting your Garden to Bed—6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. In person or via Facebook live. Registration is required for in-person participation.
• America Red Cross Blood Drive—1-6 p.m. on Oct. 8. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
• Author Visit: Joanne Lenz-Mandt—6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Local author will share her new book “Remembering My Monk.”
• The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer—6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. Attend in person or via Facebook live. Registration is required for in-person participation.
• Haunted Wisconsin—6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. Explore the paranormal side of our state’s history. Attend in person or via Facebook live. Registration is required for in-person participation.
• 4th Wednesday Book Discussion—6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. “Love, Janis” by Laura Joplin. Registration is required for in-person participation. To participate via GoToMeeting, email Katharine at kclark@beloitlibrary.org.
• Democracy & Women’s Rights in America—10 a.m. on Oct. 21. The League of Women Voters will host a panel discussion titled “The Fight Over the ERA presentation.” Attend in person or via Facebook live. Registration is required for in-person.
Movies
• FABL Film Night: “Shirley”—6 p.m. on Oct. 7. Registration is required.
• Great Musicals: “West Side Story”—6 p.m. on Oct. 21. Registration is required.
All Ages
• Fall Fun Concert with Fred and Ginger—7 p.m. on Oct. 2. Join us in our parking lot for live music in the outdoor fall air with local musicians Fred and Ginger. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Drive-In Movie at BPL: “Gremlins”—7 p.m. on Oct. 16. Registration opens Oct. 2 and is required.