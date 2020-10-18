ROCKFORD—An "Evening of Illumination" will be held at Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Visitors will experience the darker side of Victorian life with a guided lantern tour around the 13-acre Victorian Village. Participants will visit seven 15-minute interactive stations including a Victorian wake, Victorian mummy unwrapping party and seance with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle..
The cost is $12 per person or $10 for museum members. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/eveningofillumination. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. on Oct. 29.
This program is recommended for ages 16 and up. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing while on the museum grounds.
For questions, call 815-397-9112.