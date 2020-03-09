BELOIT —The public is invited to come out to the Welty Environmental Center, 1201 Big Hill Court, Beloit, between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on select Saturdays this spring to explore the center and learn a bit about how the natural world works. On those days, there will be a walk-in activity or craft that highlights one aspect of the natural world.
All ages are welcome. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required but a small donations is appreciated.
Saturdays at Welty will take place on Mar. 14 and 28, April 11 and 25; and May 9 and 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.