ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District (RPD) is providing RPD Recess every weekday at 1 p.m. Short videos from its recreation experts can be found on Rockford Park District’s Facebook page, or at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/recess.
Rockford Park District Recess is a way to share new skills, games, activities or just have fun. A lot of the activities are what area youth and teens would experience at a Rockford Park District program, lesson or camp.
“This is a time when we have to play it safe, but we can still recreate. The Rockford Park District is here to help you enjoy life no matter if it's indoors, in the garage, in the basement, backyard, or driveway,” said Laurie Anderson, RPD superintendent of operations.
